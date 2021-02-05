Biden’s officers launch partisan power grab

The media loved to complain that former President Donald Trump was always violating long-standing political norms. President Biden, we were told, would end such chaos and reinstate normality and respect at the heart of government power.

Perhaps not. On Wednesday, Biden broke a presidential norm that Trump never dared violate. Biden did so by firing members of independent agencies appointed by the previous administration. In the days preceding the firing, Biden’s deputy director of the Presidential Personnel Office, Gautam Raghavan, asked for the resignation of several Trump appointees. These included Roger Severino, Jennifer Dickey, Andrew Kloster, and Dan Epstein. In an apparent violation of federal law, Raghavan threatened to fire them if they didn’t resign. This, even though the appointees are serving fixed terms.

Firing appointees serving fixed terms that have not expired would be unprecedented. But when several refused to resign, they were indeed fired. Severino, who served on the Administrative Conference of the United States council, is now suing the Biden administration over his termination. “The Council does not wield any executive power — indeed, it does not wield any power at all as a purely advisory entity — so President Biden has no constitutional power to terminate Mr. Severino or any other member of the Council,” Severino’s lawsuit said. “President Biden’s attempt to remove me contrary to law exposes his lofty promises of healing and uniting all Americans as nothing more than cynical manipulation,” Severino said in a statement.

Severino has a good point. While Biden’s inaugural address promised a new agenda to bring the public together, his staff appear set on settling political scores. Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. After all, Raghavan has a history of launching personal attacks against government employees. In 2017, he doxed a Transportation Security Administration agent who screened his husband at an airport. Raghavan tweeted that he believed the agent named James Stokes unfairly profiled his husband and patted him down because he was gay.

A feature of American politics that most voters don’t fully comprehend is that presidential personnel decide which policies are carried out, even when they don’t fully align with the promises a president made to voters. Centrists who voted for Biden in the hope that he would be the “great uniter” had no idea that a man like Raghavan was waiting in the wings. Biden’s patriotic message has met its match in a partisan witch hunt led by one of his own officials.

It’s not a good sign for the next four years.

From killing the Keystone XL energy pipeline to ending effective policies that reduced illegal immigration, and now this unprecedented move to fire appointees on independent agencies, Biden’s administration seems as partisan as any before it.

Ryan Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) is the author of They’re Not Listening, How the Elites Created the National Populist Revolution.