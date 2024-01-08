Larry Elder’s new book is a must-read for 2024

“The American dream is available to everyone,” Larry Elder writes early on in his new book. “You only have to work for it.” It’s a belief that used to embody the nation’s spirit; it’s an idea that liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left killed long ago. Nevertheless, it is one of the core tenets of Elder’s new book, As Goes California: My Mission to Rescue the Golden State and Save the Nation.

It’s a must-read for everyone, regardless of whether one is a Republican or Democrat. It discusses much of what is wrong with the nation and chronicles how we arrived here. It’s the perfect read to begin 2024. Moreover, with the 2024 election less than a year away, Elder’s book should be considered mandatory. His analysis and explanations provide insight into many of the cultural issues the Left created that are plaguing the country. Democrats bring hyperbolic hysteria to ideological-based, agenda-driven political conversations; Larry Elder brings the truth.

FILE – Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters after losing the California gubernatorial recall election on Sept. 14, 2021, in Costa Mesa, California. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Without revealing too much, in the first chapter of his book, Elder recalls a conversation with two women he met at a restaurant. They recognized him from his gubernatorial campaign and discussed politics in California. Elder mentions the women agreed with nearly every one of his political positions regarding the state of California — especially under the state’s current governor, Gavin Newsom.

Elder then breaks down all of the damage Newsom and Democrats have caused in the Golden State, from rampant crime and homelessness to the lockdowns during the COVID pandemic. It was done so flawlessly and magnificently that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) should have used the book to prepare for his November debate with Newsom.

“He won because he resorted to the only strategy that could win: convincing voters that a black candidate from the inner city whose father cleaned toilets was scarier than the prospect of reforming California,” Elder wrote. “Why? The black candidate is a Republican who voted for … Donald Trump. What could be worse?”

This is the only passage I will quote because I don’t want to give too much away. However, it is arguably one of the book’s most important parts because it conveys the toxicity plaguing our country’s politics during elections. Democrats run from their failures and ignore the disasters they create. Instead, Democrats such as Newsom resort to baseless fearmongering to manipulate public opinion and facilitate ideological warfare that riles up emotions and gets people to vote. It is why Elder was besmirched as the “black face of white supremacy” during his campaign.

He exposes all of the lies, deception, and manipulative tactics they have used to brainwash half the people in the country to create a society of the perpetually aggrieved. It’s unquestionably a formidable foe in the battle for the country’s soul. Elder’s book is an expose for conservatives and Republicans on how to slay the Left’s ideological dragon. He goes where many on the Right are too afraid to go and explains the root of the Left’s intellectual rot that has smothered the country over the last several decades.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Elder’s work is more than a book. It’s a blueprint on how to defeat liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left in the culture war — a culture war that many Republicans have ignored for far too long. Elder is fearless in his meticulous dissection of the Left’s assault on the values of the country that made this nation great. I would love to share more of the many, many issues Elder eloquently explains in his book. However, if I did so, this would be a dissertation on how to save America instead of an article on Edler’s latest.