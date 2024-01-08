NFL Black Monday: Commanders fire Ron Rivera as teams begin head coach turnover

The Washington Commanders were one of several teams to fire their head coach after the end of the NFL regular season as part of the league’s typical “Black Monday.”

Washington Commanders

Commanders owner Josh Harris announced the organization had made the decision to part ways with head coach Ron Rivera, who was hired in 2020 under previous ownership.

“Today, we made the decision to part ways with Ron Rivera. I want to thank Ron and his wife Stephanie for all they did for the Commanders and DMV community, especially during the ownership transition,” Harris said in a lengthy statement on Monday. “Ron helped navigate this organization through some challenging times. He is a good man and thoughtful leader who has positively contributed to this organization and the NFL. I wish the Rivera family nothing but the best moving forward.”

Under his four-season tenure, Rivera went 26-40-1, winning the NFC East in 2020, which was the only time he led the team to the playoffs. In the 2023 season, the Commanders went 4-13 and finished last in the NFC East. Rivera thanked Harris, players, and fans in a statement on Monday.

Fans reacting to Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera walking off the field at the end of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Landover, Md. Dallas won 38-10. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

“I want every Washington fan to know how much I appreciate your unwavering support. Through all the name changes, roster moves, non-football headlines and seasons that did not meet your expectations, you still stood by this team. We did win an NFC East title in 2020, but we fell short since then and for that, I am truly disappointed,” Rivera said in a statement. “You are loyal, passionate fans and I only see good things ahead for you all.”

Harris also said the team would form an advisory committee of co-owners Mitch Rales, Magic Johnson, and David Blitzer, along with former Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman, to hire a new head coach and head of football operations. This will be the first head coaching hire under Harris since a group led by him bought the team from former owner Dan Snyder last year.

“This is a crucial offseason for the Commanders, and we continue to be motivated and inspired by the way the fans have responded since we took ownership last summer. Stewarding this franchise is a responsibility we don’t take lightly, and we’re eager to lay the foundation for the next chapter of Commanders football,” Harris said.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks during a press conference after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Commanders were not the only team to fire their head coach on Monday. Hours after losing 48-17 to the New Orleans Saints to end the 2023 season, the Atlanta Falcons announced they had fired head coach Arthur Smith.

Smith coached the Falcons for three seasons, leading them to three consecutive 7-10 seasons.

“We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “After significant thought and reflection, we have determined the best way forward for our team is new leadership in the head coaching position.”

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers fired their general manager shortly after the conclusion of the team’s season. Earlier in the season, the team fired head coach Frank Reich, meaning the Panthers will be searching for a new coach and general manager in the offseason.

Several teams fired their head coaches prior to the end of the season. The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels in October, and the Los Angeles Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley in December.

Some coaches still have unclear futures with their organizations entering Monday, most notably New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Rumors have swirled that Belichick’s more than two-decade-long tenure as head coach of the Patriots may be coming to an end after the 2023 season.

At a news conference on Monday, Belichick said simply that he is under contract with the team and did not hint at any changes to his status with the organization.

“I’m under contract. I’m going to do what I always do, which is every day I come in, work as hard as I can to help the team in whatever way I can,” he said.

The Patriots went 4-13 this season and missed the playoffs for the third time in the four seasons since future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady left. Belichick has won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, with the most recent one being over the Los Angeles Rams in February 2019.