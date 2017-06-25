Sunday, June 25, 2017

Charles Koch thanks Harry Reid for boosting book sales

By Pete Kasperowicz
Right Now
30 minutes ago
Mark Meadows: Border adjustment tax now slowing down overall tax reform plans
 1 hour ago
Abortion protests that invoke 'The Handmaid's Tale' are ridiculous and, frankly, offensive
 2 hours ago
CBO set to release analysis of Senate healthcare bill Monday
 3 hours ago
Jason Chaffetz: Congress needs to look over Robert Mueller's shoulder
 3 hours ago
Jerry Moran: I don't know if Senate GOP will pass healthcare by the end of the week
Politics

Rand Paul signals willingness to switch on GOP healthcare bill

By Sean Higgins

The fate of the Democrats' future may lie in Georgia

By Salena Zito
Sponsored

The race to 2020: The people and places that define a presidency

 By Daniel Allott
News Top Stories
Jun 25, 2017, 4:17 PM
Charles Koch: 'Two-tiered society' means a grim future for US
Jun 25, 2017, 4:29 PM
CNN changing Russia reporting procedures after retraction: report
Jun 25, 2017, 3:40 PM
Sergey Kislyak removed by the Kremlin as ambassador to the US
Jun 25, 2017, 3:44 PM
Jimmy Kimmel urges Bill Cassidy to stick to the 'Kimmel test'
Jun 25, 2017, 4:44 PM
White House passes on hosting Ramadan dinner for first time in 20 years
Jun 25, 2017, 2:40 PM
Ben Sasse: 'I have nothing to announce' on healthcare bill
Jun 25, 2017, 2:28 PM
Anti-Defamation League 'deeply troubled' by alt-right rallies
Just as no single person or entity is responsible alone for Metro's problems, there's also no silver bullet solution. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Metro -- Washington's underground rip-off

Just as no single person or entity is responsible alone for Metro's problems, there's also no silver bullet solution.

45 years after Title IX, America's boys need equal protection
The 'Wonder Woman' pay story wasn't real, but the Hollywood wage gap is
What the hell is going on with the Nebraska Democratic Party?
Editor's Picks
Immigrants don't come to the United States for welfare, they come to work. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Jun 24, 2017, 7:00 PM
Build a wall -- around the welfare state for non-US citizens
For media, there's practically a Hall of Fame for faith missteps. (iStock by Getty Images) Jun 23, 2017, 6:56 PM
Reminder: Many reporters are basically clueless about Christianity
Most Popular
Policy Defense & National Security

Jason Chaffetz: Congress needs to look over Robert Mueller's shoulder

BY Mandy Mayfield

He said Congress must play watchdog over the special investigation
5 hours ago
Sergey Kislyak removed by the Kremlin as ambassador to the US
 6 hours ago
Tom Cotton wants 'regime change' in Iran to be official US policy
 7 hours ago
White House condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan
 7 hours ago
Rex Tillerson urges calm in Qatar dispute with Arab states
Policy Healthcare

CBO set to release analysis of Senate healthcare bill Monday

BY Kyle Feldscher

The analysis will give an insight into the bill's effects on the health insurance markets
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, addresses a crowd of several hundred during a town hall meeting Monday, June 12, 2017, in Lenexa, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) 3 hours ago
Jerry Moran: I don't know if Senate GOP will pass healthcare by the end of the week
The "test" was coined after an emotional monlogue about healthcare. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) 5 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel urges Bill Cassidy to stick to the 'Kimmel test'
Policy Energy

Trump's agenda faces climate deep state

BY John Siciliano

Climate change offices are entrenched throughout the government. It'll take much more than a stroke of the presidential pen to get rid of th...
2 days ago
Senators raise alarm as Asian carp poised to infest Great Lakes
 2 days ago
Mexico now dependent on US natural gas for hitting emissions targets
 3 days ago
Trump removes protections for Yellowstone grizzly bears
 3 days ago
Clean coal power plant ordered to run on natural gas
Policy Finance

No, Amazon isn't a monopoly just because it bought Whole Foods

BY Ryan Radia

Amazon's profitability, or its lack thereof, is the most glaring problem with accusing it of exercising monopoly power.
Earlier Koch Industries bristled when Brady described their opposition to the idea as a defense of a special tax break by a special interest. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) 2 days ago
Koch network sharpens criticism of Kevin Brady with op-ed in hometown paper
Though Uber is a great example of how technology is changing the ways that people live and work, the economic trends that enable the sharing economy extend far beyond Uber. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) 2 days ago
The sharing economy is much bigger than Uber

"His instinct is: 'I'll out-bluff you'."

from Newt Gingrich claims Trump lied about 'tapes' because 'he's not a professional politician'