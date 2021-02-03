House passes budget resolution needed to bypass GOP on big COVID spending package

The House passed on Wednesday a budget resolution that will help pave the way for clearing a major COVID-19 aid package over Republican opposition.

The Senate passed a budget resolution on Tuesday.

The two chambers, run by Democrats, plan to use the resolution to allow a COVID-19 aid package to clear the Senate with only 51 votes rather than the usual 60 votes.

Both bills provide instructions for legislation that largely adhere to a $1.9 billion COVID-19 aid framework provided by President Biden that would provide a new round of stimulus checks, additional unemployment insurance, and $350 billion for state and local governments.

The House will likely have to vote on the Senate budget resolution, which is subject to dozens of amendments starting Thursday. House Democrats said they anticipate voting on the Senate version as early as Friday.

Democrats are aiming to pass the COVID-19 aid deal by mid-March and will start writing the package as early as next week.

House and Senate Democrats may make changes to the Biden proposal. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said Democrats may reduce the population who will receive a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks to only include lower-income individuals.

Republicans objected to the measure, arguing states have already received tens of billions of dollars in COVID-19 aid and that the measure authored by Biden is too broad.

“Republicans have voiced support for targeted relief where it’s needed,” said Rep. Buddy Carter, a Georgia Republican.