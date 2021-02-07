Biden ends agreements to send asylum-seekers to Central American countries

The Biden administration is immediately halting a Trump-era program that allowed the U.S. government to send asylum-seekers who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border to one of three Central American countries.

The State Department announced Saturday that the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras had been suspended, no longer allowing the United States to forward migrants back to those three countries.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. ended the agreements in order to find a “mutually respective approach to managing migration across the region,” where the Trump administration had pushed migrants back to other countries in which many thousands were fleeing. The Trump administration wanted to stem the flow of asylum-seekers who passed through safe countries on their way to the U.S. and could have sought refuge but did not do so.

“The Biden administration believes there are more suitable ways to work with our partner governments to manage migration across the region,” Blinken said. “The United States will build on our strong relationships and support these governments’ efforts to address forced displacement without placing undue burden on them, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Nearly three-quarters of migrants arrested at the southern border in fiscal 2019 were from these three Central American countries, all located directly south of Mexico. The agreements were all signed in 2019, though the deal with Guatemala was the only one that had been implemented. The agreements were paused in March 2020 due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Blinken noted that the U.S. southern border was not “open” and that its borders and laws “must be enforced.”

Biden’s administration is focused on addressing the root causes in Central America that have prompted hundreds of thousands of people to flee to the U.S. over the past two years.