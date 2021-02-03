White House confirms Space Force will continue under Biden administration

The White House confirmed it will continue Space Force, the military’s newest branch, which was formed under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

“We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday.

Psaki faced criticism for a quip she made during a press conference earlier in the day that some said seemed to denigrate the importance of the branch. Psaki was asked about President Biden’s plans for the Space Force, and she appeared to compare it to questions she brushed off in January about the paint job on Air Force One.

“Wow, Space Force — it’s the plane of today,” she said. “It is an interesting question. I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is. I will find out and see if we have any update on that.”

Republican Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama criticized her answer to the question and said Psaki should apologize for the remark.

“It’s concerning to see the Biden administration’s press secretary blatantly diminish an entire branch of our military as the punchline of a joke, which I’m sure China would find funny,” he told Politico. “The Space Force was passed with near-unanimous support in Congress, the same type of ‘unity’ President Biden is supposedly working towards.”