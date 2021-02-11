Chevron spill in San Francisco Bay hasn’t caused environmental impact so far

Environmental experts in California said the Chevron oil spill in the San Francisco Bay has not caused any environmental impact so far.

On Tuesday, an oil spill occurred at Chevron oil refinery in Richmond off the coast of the bay, spilling hundreds of gallons of diesel, according to an official readout.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has not reported any environmental impacts or wildlife damages since the spill, and the Contra Costa County Public Health has not reported any public health risks as a result, according to a local ABC affiliate.

1: UPDATE on oil spill at Richmond Chevron Long Wharf (photo below of oil sheen courtesy of Denis Perez Bravo of @richmondpulse ). Petroleum product leaked from a pipeline on the long wharf starting around 2:40pm continuing to about 4:30 pm at rate of 5 gallons per min .. pic.twitter.com/L69Pr5MEyV — John Gioia (@supejohngioia) February 10, 2021

Eric Laughlin, an environmental director with the environmental department, told the outlet, “A preliminary investigation shows there was a 1/4 inch hole in pipeline.”

Chevron said the hole has been fixed, and cleanup is ongoing with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Some residents in the area were displeased by the spill, despite the reports of an insignificant impact. Resident Jan Etre told ABC7 she was “horrified that this has happened” and recalled a previous explosion at the refinery in 2012. Chevron agreed to pay $2 million in fines and restitution following the incident.

A spokesperson from Chevron told Washington Examiner that lab results determined 500-700 gallons of low-sulfur diesel fuel and flush water mix was released into the bay.

CHEVRON OIL SPILL: State emergency officials say a pipeline containing a mixture of oil and gasoline is leaking 5 gallons a minute into the San Francisco Bay. #oilspill https://t.co/B3osX1POEN pic.twitter.com/pkJ5W90dzM — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 10, 2021

A Coast Guard helicopter crew reported “patchy sheen” from the spill could be seen stretched across the water from the refinery and moving North towards the San Pablo Bay.

“Responders also conducted a shoreline assessment, on foot and by drone, which revealed no visible impacts on wildlife,” Chevron reported in the readout.

A spokesperson from the environmental department affirmed the oil company’s findings.

An external affairs adviser for Chevron said, “Federal, state and local agencies, including Chevron, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response, Contra Costa Health Services, and the U.S. Coast Guard continues to address the incident.”

Unified Command has confirmed w/ lab analysis that est. 500-750 gallons of diesel/water mix was released during yesterday’s incident at Chevron Richmond refinery. Photo shows Keller Beach, where some sheen reached shore. No oiled wildlife observed. More @ https://t.co/Wm6q7BsFH0 pic.twitter.com/ledV3v0cf0 — CDFW Spill Prevention & Response (@CalSpillWatch) February 11, 2021

The Washington Examiner reached out to Contra Costa County Public Health and did not immediately receive a response.