Subscribe
Subscribe

Chevron spill in San Francisco Bay hasn’t caused environmental impact so far

By Washington Examiner

Environmental experts in California said the Chevron oil spill in the San Francisco Bay has not caused any environmental impact so far.

On Tuesday, an oil spill occurred at Chevron oil refinery in Richmond off the coast of the bay, spilling hundreds of gallons of diesel, according to an official readout.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has not reported any environmental impacts or wildlife damages since the spill, and the Contra Costa County Public Health has not reported any public health risks as a result, according to a local ABC affiliate.

Eric Laughlin, an environmental director with the environmental department, told the outlet, “A preliminary investigation shows there was a 1/4 inch hole in pipeline.”

Chevron said the hole has been fixed, and cleanup is ongoing with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Some residents in the area were displeased by the spill, despite the reports of an insignificant impact. Resident Jan Etre told ABC7 she was “horrified that this has happened” and recalled a previous explosion at the refinery in 2012. Chevron agreed to pay $2 million in fines and restitution following the incident.

A spokesperson from Chevron told Washington Examiner that lab results determined 500-700 gallons of low-sulfur diesel fuel and flush water mix was released into the bay.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew reported “patchy sheen” from the spill could be seen stretched across the water from the refinery and moving North towards the San Pablo Bay.

“Responders also conducted a shoreline assessment, on foot and by drone, which revealed no visible impacts on wildlife,” Chevron reported in the readout.

A spokesperson from the environmental department affirmed the oil company’s findings.

An external affairs adviser for Chevron said, “Federal, state and local agencies, including Chevron, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response, Contra Costa Health Services, and the U.S. Coast Guard continues to address the incident.”

The Washington Examiner reached out to Contra Costa County Public Health and did not immediately receive a response.

Related Content

Related Content

© Washington Examiner 2024