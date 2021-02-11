Trumpism on trial: Impeachment Day 3 highlights

The third day of the second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump reached beyond Trump’s statements leading up to the Jan. 6 mob attack at the U.S. Capitol building, going as far back as 2015.

Democratic impeachment managers played clips of Trump making inflammatory statements. Those included when he said that there were “very fine people on both sides“ of the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, rally clash over Confederate statues attended by white supremacists, clips from Trump at campaign rallies in 2015 when he told protesters at his rallies to “get out of here” and noted to his supporters that he could “get a little violent,” and when he praised Montana Republican Senate candidate (now governor) Greg Gianforte in 2018 after he assaulted a reporter: “Any guy who can do a body slam is my kind of guy.”

Impeachment managers showed the clips as part of an argument that Trump had repeatedly endorsed political violence and knew how to do so and that he did it again leading up to Jan. 6.

Other highlights from the trial:



Videos of rioters saying Trump directed them to breach the Capitol

Managers played videos of Trump supporters who took part in the Capitol siege who said that it was Trump who directed them to be there.

Among those were videos from Texas Realtor Jennifer Ryan, who said, “I was doing what he asked us to do.”

Trump impeachment defense attorney Bruce Castor apparently did not see those clips in the trial. Castor told the press pool that he did not believe he saw people say they heard directly from Trump to do what they did.

Very telling video of rioters outside the Capitol shouting at police: “We were invited here. We were invited by the president of the United States” pic.twitter.com/Ctt5M1ijoA — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) January 13, 2021

Rebuttal to expected Trump legal team arguments

Lead impeachment manager Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin addressed an expected argument from Trump’s legal defense: that the First Amendment protected Trump’s speech.

“The First Amendment does not create some superpower immunity from impeachment for a president who attacks the Constitution in word and deed while rejecting the outcome of an election he happened to lose. If anything, President Trump’s conduct was an assault on the First Amendment and equal protection rights that millions of Americans exercised when they voted last year,” Raskin said. “There’s no First Amendment protection for speech directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and likely to produce such action.”



Questions for Trump

Impeachment managers had asked Trump to testify in the trial, and he declined. But Raskin included four questions for Trump’s lawyers to answer in place of the former president:



Why did President Trump not tell his supporters to stop the attack on the Capitol as soon as he learned of it? As our constitutional commander in chief, why did he do nothing to send help to our overwhelmed and besieged law enforcement officers for at least two hours on Jan. 6 after the attack began? On Jan. 6, why did President Trump not at any point that day condemn the violent insurrection and the insurrectionists? If a president incited a violent insurrection against our government, would that be a high crime and misdemeanor?

Criticism that the trial was repetitive

Some Democratic commentators complained about the trial dragging on, and they said that the impeachment trial managers would have been better if they had kept their arguments to one day or if they had been less repetitive.

“Some of the House managers’ case is getting too repetitive,” tweeted Claire McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri who is now an NBC commentator.

Republican senators had similar complaints.