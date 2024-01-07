Biden deputy campaign manager says second term would ‘finish the job’ on key issues



President Joe Biden‘s deputy 2024 campaign manager outlined the several key matters that are the focus of his reelection campaign, saying that a second term would allow the president to “finish the job” on several key matters.

Quentin Fulks, speaking Sunday on NBC News’s Meet the Press, explained the top policy issues for the Biden campaign, aside from alleged threats to Democracy, including abortion, gun violence, and student loans. The first matter Fulks laid out was abortion, specifically in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in its 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which returned abortion law to states.

“The president announced this campaign with the moniker of finish the job and protect freedom and democracy. First of all, Roe, the president is adamant that we restore Roe. It is unfathomable that women have less rights than their ancestors had years ago,” Fulks said.

Fulks then discussed gun control, healthcare costs specifically pertaining to insulin, and student loan forgiveness as key agenda items for Biden. He discussed how the president got some initiatives done in his first term but that he needs a second term to continue.

“Number two, the president has already done a lot to prevent gun violence; he passed the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, he’s established an office for gun violence prevention, but we have to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” he added. “Three, the fact that millions of Americans are paying thousands of dollars a month for medicine that a patent was sold for insulin, and we have to cap the price of insulin for everyone,” Fulks said.

“And then number four, the president has already forgiven over $132 billion for student loan debt for 3.6 million Americans and there’s billions more to be forgiven. That’s what the president means by finishing the job and some of the things you can expect from a second Biden-Harris administration,” he added.

Biden’s main pitch for the 2024 election has been preserving democracy and former President Donald Trump’s alleged threats to institutions, a message which was showcased during the president’s speech near Valley Forge in Pennsylvania on Friday to mark the anniversary of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.