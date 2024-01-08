Mehdi Hasan out at MSNBC after show cancellation

British American news personality Mehdi Hasan announced Sunday his plans to leave MSNBC following the cancellation of his program The Mehdi Hasan Show.

“It’s been an absolute blast doing this live show on MSNBC for the past three years with an amazing team of producers behind me and with all of you watching at home,” Hasan said. “It’s been a privilege. It’s been a pleasure.”

“As we begin 2024 with an election coming, a war still ongoing, and too many Trump trials to honestly keep track of, and with this show going away, I’ve decided it’s time for me to look for a new challenge. Tonight is not just my final episode of The Mehdi Hasan Show, it’s my last day with MSNBC. … Yes, I’ve decided to leave.”

New year, new plans, new challenges:pic.twitter.com/A4ArRYk9d2 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 8, 2024

Hasan’s show has been on MSNBC’s chopping block since at least November, according to a report.

Its removal is part of a greater weekend programming shake-up, and it will be replaced with a second hour of Ayman Mohyeldin Reports, the report noted.

“To be clear, I am so proud, so, so proud of what we’ve achieved on this show on this network, and I can’t thank you all enough for tuning in and for your support and for your feedback,” Hasan said. “But, as I say, ‘New Year! New Plans!'”

“For now, from me, for one last time on this network, goodnight,” he signed off.

Hasan launched his own program in October 2020 and moved it to MSNBC in March 2021.