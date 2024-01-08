Nevada Senate race heats up as GOP war veteran Sam Brown breaks fundraising record

Afghanistan War veteran Sam Brown broke a new fundraising record in the fourth quarter of 2023 in Nevada in his bid to flip a Senate seat back to Republicans.

Brown, who served as an officer in the Army, raised $1.85 million in the final quarter, more than any challenger to an incumbent who is running for reelection in Nevada history, according to Brown’s campaign.

“I’m extremely grateful that tens of thousands of everyday Americans have dug deep and contributed to this campaign,” Brown told Fox News in an article published Monday. “Every day, as we travel throughout Nevada and speak with voters, I’m reminded of why this race is so critical to the future of our state.”

Brown is hoping to defeat Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) in the general election in November if he wins the Republican nomination in June. He originally ran in the 2022 Republican primary to unseat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), but he lost to former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

“Through their reckless policies, Jacky Rosen and [President] Joe Biden have made the American Dream unattainable for most Nevadans and left our borders wide open to drugs and violence,” Brown said. “Our grassroots campaign is about ending Joe Biden and Jacky Rosen’s American Nightmare, securing our borders, and restoring prosperity.”

Brown, who received a Purple Heart after he was injured in a roadside bomb explosion in 2008, said he was “humbled” by the inspiration he has seen in Nevada and said his victory would ensure every “American has access to the American Dream.”

The Republican’s campaign also claimed Biden’s and Rosen’s policies have caused the state to have the highest unemployment rate in the country, the highest energy costs, and low-performing schools.

“Nevadans want hope for a better future, and Sam Brown’s People’s Agenda will deliver the solutions we need to recover and thrive,” Brown’s campaign manager, Faith Jones, told Fox News. “Nevadans know what’s at stake this election, and that’s why we’re uniting in support of Sam Brown for U.S. Senate.”

Brown is considered the front-runner for the GOP nomination this year and has the backing of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. However, he faces a crowded primary that includes former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Iceland and Air Force veteran Tom Grady.