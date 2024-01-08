Mob of migrants pillages high-end NYC Bloomingdale’s for sunglasses

A mob of asylum-seekers pillaged a high-end New York City Bloomingdale’s, attempting to make off with thousands in designer sunglasses.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when at least 15 migrants raided the Manhattan location and began grabbing pairs of Prada, Dior, and Versace glasses, according to a report.

The total cost of sunglasses the migrants attempted to steal is estimated at $5,300, and all but one of the migrants managed to escape, authorities said.

One suspect, identified as 23-year-old Stiven Matos, was captured by an officer while the others fled.

Matos is facing charges of robbery, possession of burglar equipment, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of stolen property, the report noted.

Following the incident, authorities managed to retrieve 10 pairs of Versace glasses, two pairs of Prada glasses, and one pair of Christian Dior glasses.

How much merchandise the escaped suspects managed to flee with has not been confirmed.