Georgia bank robber turned away after manager wrote ‘no’ on note

An attempted robbery of a bank in Georgia did not go as planned, as one man’s attempt at crime ended up being rejected by the bank’s manager.

The unidentified suspect recently walked into a Regions Bank, where he gave the manager a note that read, “Give me all your 20s, 50s and 100s.” In response, the manager wrote “No, you need to leave” on a note and gave it to the suspect, according to authorities.

The suspect then lifted his jacket to give the appearance that he had a gun. However, the manager said he did not see the suspect with a firearm.

The manager then asked for the suspect to leave again, with the suspect obeying this time.

Authorities have described the suspect as a 6-foot-tall man in his early 30s. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call the Forsyth County deputies in Georgia.