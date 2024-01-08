Door that fell from Alaska Airlines flight recovered

The door plug that dramatically detached and fell from an Alaska Airlines flight was recovered by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The piece at the center of the major airline crisis was found in a Portland man’s backyard. NTSB personnel arrived the following day and sent it to a lab in Washington, D.C., for examination.

“NTSB has recovered the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX. NTSB investigators are currently examining the door plug and will send it to the NTSB Materials Laboratory in Washington, DC for further examination,” the NTSB X, formerly Twitter, account posted.

Karen Donahue, a neighbor, told ABC News the incident has sparked concern in the neighborhood.

“I hadn’t realized that we were part of the story, really,” she said. “We’ve always known that we’re in a flight path, and now it kind of makes me even a little more nervous when I go to bed at night. I had no idea that a door might be flying through my roof.”

The door plug of the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft blew off at roughly 16,000 feet on Friday, forcing the emergency landing of the plane. Despite the long fall, the 63-pound piece was found intact. There were no deaths or injuries.

The incident resulted in the Federal Aviation Administration grounding all Boeing 737 Max 9s for inspection. United Airlines reported that some of its aircraft were found to have loose bolts on the part that fell off the Friday flight.

“Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug — for example, bolts that needed additional tightening,” it said in a statement acquired by ABC News. “These findings will be remedied by our Tech Ops team to safely return the aircraft to service.”