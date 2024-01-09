Fani Willis alleged to have undisclosed relationship with prosecutor in Trump case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been accused of hiring a lover to oversee the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and financially benefitting from the arrangement.

The accusations were put forward in a court filing, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Special prosecutor Nathan Wade, a private attorney, has been paid roughly $654,000 in legal fees by Fulton County since January 2022, some of which he used to pay for extravagant vacations with Willis, the filing claims.

The filing was on behalf of former Trump campaign official Michael Roman, who is seeking the disqualification of Willis, Wade, and all of the DA’s office from the current and further prosecution of the case.

Willis and Wade “have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers,” the filing reads.

Citing “information obtained outside of court filings,” the document holds that the funds given by Fulton County were used on tickets to vacation destinations in Florida, California, the Caribbean, and two cruise lines.

As for the romantic part of the relationship between Wade and Willis, the filing alleged they have “been seen in private together in and about the Atlanta area and believed to have co-habited in some form or fashion at a location owned by neither of them.”

“Sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed they had an ongoing, personal relationship during the pendency of the special prosecutor’s divorce proceedings,” it added.

The relationship between the two was alleged to have begun while Wade was married.

“This Motion must be heard, as the issues raised herein strike at the heart of fairness in our justice system and, if left unaddressed and unchecked, threaten to taint the entire prosecution, invite error, and completely undermine public confidence in the eventual outcome of this proceeding,” it adds.

The filing also questions Wade’s credentials, saying he hadn’t prosecuted any felony cases before.

“The special prosecutor, based on his lack of experience in this type of felony, would not be qualified under Fulton County’s standards to be appointed to represent any defendant in this case given the complexity of the charges,” it read. “If the special prosecutor is not qualified to defend this case under Fulton County’s standards, then how is he qualified to prosecute the case? Is that why the district attorney did not seek approval for his appointment? If so, why did she seek to appoint an unqualified lawyer without approval to preside over this prosecution?”

It also accuses Willis of breaking the law through his appointment, as it allegedly wasn’t approved by the Fulton Board of Commissioners.

Pallavi Bailey, a Willis spokeswoman, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the DA’s office will respond to the allegations “through appropriate court filings.”

If proven, the allegations could derail proceedings against Trump and his co-defendants, putting into question the legitimacy of one of four separate series of indictments against him.