Tim Ryan running for Senate: Report

Rep. Tim Ryan is reportedly planning a run for Ohio’s open Senate seat in 2022 and could announce his candidacy at the beginning of next month.

Ryan, an Ohio Democratic congressman since 2003, has been open about being “very interested” in a bid after Ohio’s Republican Sen. Rob Portman announced last week that he will not seek reelection for another term in the Senate. The announcement of his retirement was a surprise to many Republicans.

“Very soon, I will say, there will be a decision that will be made,” Ryan said last week.

Following a report of Ryan planning a bid on Monday, Ryan’s congressional campaign made no secret of his higher office aspirations.

“The New York Times reported on our potential campaign for U.S. Senate,” said a Tuesday morning fundraising email from Ryan’s campaign manager. “Do you want to see Democrats win back the Senate? Show Tim you’ll be on his team if he jumps into this race by making a donation.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has expressed support for a Ryan bid for Senate, responding to a tweet that said Ohio needs leaders like him with, “You’re right!”

The Senate bid may also come as a necessity for Ryan, 47, if he wants to continue holding public office. Ohio is likely to lose a House seat, and his northeastern Ohio district is in danger of being redrawn such that it would be difficult for him to be reelected.

Ryan previously aimed for higher office. He had a short-lived presidential campaign in 2019, contributing to the historically large Democratic primary field for 2020. In 2016, he challenged Nancy Pelosi with a bid to be House minority leader.

Other potential Democratic candidates for the Ohio Senate seat include Rep. Joyce Beatty and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

On the Republican side, Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan last week ruled out a bid for Senate. Other potential Republican contenders include Josh Mandel, the former Ohio State Treasurer who unsuccessfully challenged Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2012; Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose; and Rep. Bill Johnson.