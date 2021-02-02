Six arrested after Hollywood sign changed to read ‘Hollyboob’

Six people were arrested Monday after allegedly scaling the Hollywood sign to change it to read “Hollyboob.”

All six will be cited with misdemeanor trespassing, police said. A tarp with the letter “B” on it was thrown over the “W,” and a strategically placed white dash put on the “D” split the letter to make it look like a “B,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“There’s no vandalism because the sign wasn’t damaged,” Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Steve Lurie said.

A police helicopter responded to the area around 1:15 p.m. once the suspects were caught on video. A flight crew watched the group move back down the hill to a location where officers and park rangers arrested them.

The site near the sign is not accessible to the public and is privately maintained by the Hollywood Sign Trust.

“It’s unfortunate that such an important icon for the city of L.A. is not being appreciated,” said Mark Panatier, the group’s chairman. “This is an icon that’s there for visual reinforcement of the importance of Hollywood, not just for the city of L.A. but to the world. It needs to be upheld; it doesn’t need to be demeaned.”

The Hollywood sign has been changed before, when in 2017, it read “HOLLYWeeD.”

The suspects in the latest attempt were described as one woman and five men.