Andy Biggs leads charge in bashing Psaki for seemingly mocking Space Force in press conference

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was blasted on Twitter for appearing to dismiss the importance of the newly created Space Force.

“Today, Biden’s spokeswoman appeared to mock a branch of our military in front of the entire world,” Rep. Andy Biggs tweeted Tuesday, along with a clip of Psaki fielding a question about the Space Force’s future during a press conference. “This should not be tolerated by anyone.”

In the clip, Psaki says, “Wow, Space Force, it’s the plane of today,” which many online took to be a sign of disrespect aimed at the branch of the military created by former President Donald Trump.

“Listen to the derision and mockery dripping from the response of @PressSec,” former Trump campaign member Steve Cortes tweeted. “Thankfully, the brave guardians of the Space Force take their task to defend America seriously.”

“.@PressSec treats a question about the future of Space Force as if it’s frivolous, like a question about the decor of Air Force One,” Breitbart News editor Joel Pollak tweeted. “She may be frivolous; the query is not.”

“Jen Psaki MOCKING Space Force is the same as mocking members of one of our Military Branches,” author Brigitte Gabriel tweeted. “FIRE Jen Psaki NOW!!”

Psaki followed up on her comment on Twitter by inviting members of the Space Force to the White House briefing room.

“We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work,” Psaki tweeted.