Capitol on lockdown due to ‘external security threat’ days before Biden inauguration

The Capitol Complex went into lockdown for a short period of time on Monday, after what authorities called an “external security threat.”

The U.S. Capitol Police urged people in the Capitol to stay inside and away from windows on Monday morning around 10:30 a.m., and the lockdown was lifted about an hour later. A fire in a homeless encampment that resulted from a propane tank explosion was behind the lockdown, according to Politico.

“Due to an external security threat under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets SE, staff and other personnel are directed to avoid coming to the Capitol Complex area until further notice,” a statement from the Capitol Police said. “All personnel currently on the Capitol Complex are advised to stay indoors and away from windows and doors.”

U.S. Secret Service said public safety and law enforcement officials “responded to a small fire … that has been extinguished.” They also said that “out of an abundance of caution, the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shut down,” specifically adding, “There is no threat to the public.”

Police later said that “there are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus.”

The inaugural rehearsal was also evacuated, according to the Associated Press.

Law enforcement nationwide has been on heightened alert as President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is set for Wednesday. There has been increased chatter about the possibility of violence, agencies warned, following the siege on the Capitol on Jan. 6. The chaos led to five deaths and resulted in more than 100 arrests.