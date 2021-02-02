Support for Black Lives Matter and police a low consumer ‘value’

Some 75% of consumers prefer to shop at businesses they feel share their values, but in the age of COVID, they first want to support their small town outlets.

In an unusual survey about consumer attitudes shared with Secrets, politics takes a back seat to issues related to the virus.

The poll for Skynova, which offers business online invoicing and accounting, said that helping small firms was the top priority for consumers, at 38.8%. And helping firms that deal properly with the virus was next at 38%.

Also, “Made in America” was a big consumer value, at 35%.

Throughout the survey, issues related to the virus, including requiring masks, were tops for consumers over other “values you find important.”

Way down the list, by comparison, was shopping at stores that support Black Lives Matter or the police. Those in blue edged BLM, 16.9% to 16.3%.

In trying to determine if taking a stand on issues was a winner or loser for business, Skynova asked the question different ways.

In several, it asked if consumers would shop at a grocery store that took a position on issues. For one it included support for former President Donald Trump. The result showed that Democrats would walk past while Republicans would eagerly enter.

For another, it asked if consumers would enter a grocery store that supported Black Lives Matter. A majority said yes, but 23% of Republicans said no.

“Without a doubt, the most universally appreciated business was a grocery store that clearly required masks to be worn by all customers while shopping, appealing to 63% of consumers, including 67% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans. The least popular business model was a local grocery store that endorsed Donald Trump for reelection, with just 45% of consumers being very or extremely willing to shop there,” said Skynova.

Its analysis concluded, “In 2020, many people are making significant shifts in their spending habits due to COVID-19 and the health crisis in America. And as our study shows, though the political and social values companies are supporting makes an impact on consumer sentiment, health and financial security remain top concerns for consumers in 2020, reflected by the fact that COVID-19 safety policies and discounted prices and deals were the second and fourth most important business values, respectively.”