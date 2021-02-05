Biden steps up his mask obsession

President Biden came into office swearing that he would “shut down the virus,” and now, a little more than two weeks into his administration, we see his plan for doing that is essentially the same as his predecessor’s except Biden really, really likes masks.

I know that health officials swear by them without actually being able to tell anyone exactly how effective masks are at reducing transmission of COVID-19, but at some point, the mask is only a symbol for people to show that they care. Remember, Biden has empathy. Unlike former President Donald Trump, Biden cares that people are dying.

NBC reported Thursday that Biden wants the government to send out hundreds of millions of masks to promote his completely arbitrary “100 days of masking” campaign.

First of all, does anyone actually believe Democrats are going to let off with the masks once 100 days is up? They’re not, but it’s just the kind of gesture that makes journalists in Washington swoon. Mike Allen of Axios said Friday that sending out masks “would be another way for the new administration to show that government can work.”

See, you got a mask in the mail! Government can work!

Second, polls consistently show the vast majority of people at least claim to be wearing masks most of the time they’re in public. In Washington, D.C., where I live, it’s exceedingly rare to see a person outside by themselves without a mask strapped to his or her face.

Anyone who isn’t wearing a mask by this point, I can promise you, will not begin just because they got a free one in the mail.

To the extent that masks actually work in reducing transmission, it wouldn’t be because people own them. It would be because they’re wearing them.

But just know that if Biden sends you one, it’s just one more way of showing that government can work!