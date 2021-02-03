Boston DA under scrutiny after road rage incident

One of the most left-wing prosecutors in the country and who is earmarked as a potential U.S. attorney for Massachusetts could see her hopes of serving in the Biden administration dashed thanks to an alleged Christmas Eve road rage incident.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, confirmed during a radio interview last month that her investigation into Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins has not ended. Her office is currently reviewing an alleged incident in which Rollins cut a female driver off in a parking lot and sped off using her police lights.

“Today is not the day to try me!” Rollins allegedly yelled after threatening to write Katie Lawson, the woman who logged the complaint against Rollins in December, a ticket.

“I 1,000% thought that she was a police officer because the only person I know that can write you a ticket is an actual police officer,” Lawson told Boston 25 News in January. “In my opinion, she implied that she was a police officer. I thought she was a police officer. That’s why I called the Police Department,”

Local media have asked Rollins about the incident, which provoked outbursts. When reporters approached her on Jan. 8, Rollins threatened to call the police and accused them of wishing her physical harm.

Rollins has repeatedly denied any allegations of wrongdoing and, at one point on Twitter, compared Lawson to Carolyn Bryant, a white woman who accused Emmett Till of making sexual advances on her at a grocery store in Mississippi. Till was later lynched by a white mob, and his alleged killers were acquitted, sparking outrage and a catalyst for the civil rights movement.

“Earlier today a weird truck was in front of my house. When I walked out, a masked man got out of the car, mumbling something & quickly opened his trunk,” Rollins tweeted Jan. 8 “He grabbed something large & dark & turned to me. I was terrified. My children were there. They were terrified. This is unreal.”

Boston 25 News denied any malfeasance from its reporters and said the “something” grabbed from the trunk was a television camera. The reporter was wearing a face mask, the outlet said, but only out of compliance with the governor’s COVID-19 executive order.

Rollins, a vocal supporter of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, is considered to be on the shortlist of candidates to serve as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

Backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros, Rollins entered office in 2018 and immediately began instituting sweeping changes to the area’s criminal justice system, including the decriminalization of an array of offenses.

Her tenure has coincided with an increase in shootings, such as in Boston, which saw a 29% increase this summer and a 60% increase in gun crimes by November.

